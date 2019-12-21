Nearly a dozen University of Houston-Victoria degree programs from each of the university’s three schools recently were ranked as some of the best in the nation by a student-focused website.
Intelligent.com, a website that provides research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs, announced its 2020 rankings for degrees at U.S. institutions of higher education.
The rankings and programs were:
- 2 – Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing, Best Online Master’s in Creative Writing Degree Programs
- 12 – Global Master of Business Administration in Human Resources Management, Best Online MBA in Human Resources Degree Programs
- 16 – Strategic MBA with an International Business concentration, Best Online MBA in International Business Degree Programs
- 18 – Master of Education in Special Education with an Applied Behavior Analysis concentration, Best Online Board Certified Behavior Analysts Master’s Degree Program
- 20 – M.Ed. in Adult and Higher Education, Best Online Master’s in Adult Education/Learning Degree Programs
- 26 – Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology and M.A. in Forensic Psychology, Best Online Master’s in Psychology Degree Programs
- 28 – Strategic MBA in Marketing, Best Online MBA in Marketing Degree Programs
- 29 – M.Ed. in Adult and Higher Education with Adult Education, Higher Education and Discipline and Instruction tracks, Best Online Master’s in Higher Education Degree Programs
- 30 – Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, Best Online Finance Degree Programs
- 32 – Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Best Online Criminal Justice Degree Programs
The rankings were calculated through a scoring system that included student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. The website analyzed hundreds of schools with comparable programs on a scale of 0 to 100, with UHV making it to the final list for 10 programs. The methodology used an algorithm that collected and analyzed multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university’s program.
“These rankings are an indication of UHV’s growing presence as a leading institution that provides a quality education at an affordable price where students love being involved,” said Chance Glenn, UHV provost and vice president for academic affairs. “It is wonderful to see these excellent programs receive recognition from an outside source.”
The website provided a score, the school department name, estimated cost per credit, accreditations, online programs and contact information for each school that was ranked.
For example, in the creative writing list, UHV was compared with more than 400 programs nationwide. The top selections were seen as highly regarded, cost-effective and flexible. The UHV degree program earned a score of 98.65 and was named the “Best in the South” by the website.
