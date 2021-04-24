Four University of Houston-Victoria degree programs from two of the university’s schools recently were ranked as some of the best online programs in the country by a national student-focused website.
Intelligent.com, a website that provides research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs, recently announced its 2021 rankings for online-based programs at universities throughout the country.
The rankings and programs were:
- 2 – Master of Fine Arts in creative writing in the Best Online Master’s in Creative Writing Degree Programs list. The program also was named “Best in the South” by the website.
- 14 – Global Master of Business Administration in human resources management in the Best Online MBA in Human Resources Degree Programs list. The program also was named “Best Global MBA” by the website.
- 24 – Global Master of Business Administration in general business in the Best Online MBA in International Business Degree Programs list. The program also was recognized by the website as the “Best for Accelerated Courses.”
- 32 – Bachelor of Business Administration in supply chain management in the Best Supply Chain Management Degree Programs list. The program also was named “Best in the West” by the website.
The website looks at three initial criteria for its ranking methodology, including whether the school is a nonprofit, accredited and has flexible programs. The website also evaluates the programs on the program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost and student engagement. Programs are scored on scale of 0 to 100.
The UHV MFA in creative writing has received top rankings by Intelligent.com and other websites over the past few years. The program is completely online with most of its 30 students scattered across the state. The program is best suited for people who know they have something to offer and are looking to expose their work to an audience that’s trained to do critical and helpful work, much like a pit crew, said Anthony Madrid, UHV assistant professor and director of the program.
Many graduates of the program often develop a good working relationship and keep in touch and offer each other feedback even after they’ve left the program, he said.
“We’re delighted to receive this recognition, and we will continue to strive to be in the top spot in the category,” Madrid said. “‘Best of the South’ is how we see ourselves in the program as we strive to help each other develop our creative work.”
Kwan Lee, an assistant professor of management, also was delighted to learn about the recognition the Global MBA in human resources management received from the website. The program is completely online and is best suited for professionals who want to further their careers in human resources management or those who are looking to switch careers to human resources. Students in the program will need to take 36 credit hours, which could be finished in as little as 16 months.
The program helps students understand various functions of human resources, including compensation, staffing, training and a general introduction of human resources. The UHV School of Business Administration also is accredited by AACSB International – the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Less than 5% of business schools worldwide earn this mark of excellence. The program will help students deepen critical thinking and offer a global perspective, giving students in the program a competitive edge in the job market, Lee said.
“Our human resources faculty feel so honored to receive this recognition,” he said. “We promise to continue making this program accessible, affordable and valuable, and we plan for our program to be ranked even higher.”
