On Sunday, the University of Houston-Victoria will promote 11 faculty members, seven of whom will receive tenure and four others who will be named full professors.
The associate professors who will be promoted to the rank of professors are:
Chen-Ping Chen, School of Business Administration
Ronald Salazar
- , School of Business Administration
Chun-Sheng Yu
- , School of Business Administration
Qi Zhu
- , School of Arts and Sciences
The assistant professors who will be promoted to associate professors and receive tenure are:
Alexandre Aidov, School of Business Administration
Katherine Bacon
- , School of Education, Health Professions and Human Development
Elise Hendricker
- , School of Arts and Sciences
Mary Lasater
- , School of Education, Health Professions and Human Development
Kaveh Moghaddam
- , School of Business
- Administration
Jeffrey Sartain
- , School
- of Arts and Sciences
Ricardo Teixeira
- , School of Arts and Sciences
“These faculty members have worked hard to improve themselves within their respective fields and to offer UHV students an excellent education,” said Chance Glenn, UHV provost and vice president for academic affairs. “I am happy to see their hard work rewarded, and I look forward to seeing how they will bring their expertise to help the university continue to grow and serve its students.”
Faculty members hired as assistant professors at UHV are eligible to apply for tenure and promotion to associate professor after six years. Associate professors may be considered for promotion to professor after five years, although distinguished achievements can warrant earlier consideration.
The promotion review process, which takes almost a year to complete, begins with evaluations by each school’s dean. Their recommendations are sent to the university’s Promotion and Tenure Committee for evaluation. The committee’s recommendations go to the provost, and his recommendations go up the chain to the university president, UH System chancellor and UH System Board of Regents.
Aidov teaches undergraduate and graduate finance courses. His research focuses on topics that include futures markets and high frequency trading. His work has been published in the Journal of Futures Markets and presented at the Conference on High Frequency Data and Derivative Markets as well as annual meetings of the Financial Management Association, Eastern Finance Association and Midwest Finance Association.
Bacon teaches counselor education courses and is a licensed professional counselor as well as a board-approved supervisor by the Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors and a National Certified Counselor by the National Board for Certified Counselors. She has earned several grants for UHV’s counseling programs and has been nominated for a National Crime Victim Service Award and a Piper Professor Award. She also received the 2018 UHV Distinguished Faculty Service Award.
Hendricker is the director of the specialist in school psychology program as well as a licensed psychologist and licensed specialist in school psychology in the state of Texas. She has worked with students in school and community settings, including alternative schools, early childhood programs and juvenile justice programs. Her research focuses on prevention and early intervention of academic and behavioral concerns.
Lasater teaches graduate curriculum and instruction courses and serves as program coordinator for the graduate Curriculum and Instruction program and the Voice program. She was named the 2018-2019 Outstanding Faculty Member in Service in the UHV School of Education, Health Professions and Human Development. She has published her research in the National Social Science Journal, as well as several training publications, and has given conference presentations in Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, Wyoming and Illinois.
Moghaddam teaches undergraduate and graduate management classes. He spent five years working in the automotive, engineering and construction industries before he began his teaching career. He has been involved in several professional organizations and has served as a reviewer and session chair for the Academy of Management, Academy of International Business and Southern Management Association. In 2017, he received the UHV Research and Scholarly Activity Excellence Award.
Sartain is the director of professional writing, serves as the managing editor of the American Book Review and teaches literature and composition. He edited the anthology “Sacred and Immoral: On the Writings of Chuck Palahniuk” and has authored several pieces about contemporary American literature. He also has written for several publications, including the Indiana Review, Ninth Letter, Poets and Writers, South Africa’s Weekender, The Guardian, Playboy and American Book Review.
Teixeira is director of the university’s math program and core curriculum. He teaches undergraduate and graduate courses. His work has been published by several organizations, including Plus Magazine, Proceedings of the American Mathematical Society, the Mathematical Association and the Journal of Magic Research. He also organizes the annual UHV Math and Robotics Awareness Day event for area high school students and is a supporter of many community organizations including the Children’s Discovery Museum.
Chen teaches undergraduate and graduate economics classes. He has received several Best Paper awards at international conferences. He also received the UHV Enron Teaching Excellence Award in 2005 and was recognized by the government of Taiwan in 2009 with the Award of Taiwan Distinguished Teacher in the U.S. He is a member of the American Economic Association, the Western Economic Association International and the American Society of Health Economists.
Salazar teaches several undergraduate and graduate management courses. He received the UHV Distinguished Faculty Service Award in 2015. In addition to teaching, he has consulted and taught executive programs for many organizations, including British Petroleum, Shell Oil Co., Exxon/Mobil, Accenture, AMOCO, The Kroger Co. and MD Anderson. His research interests include strategic management and the management of technology.
Yu teaches upper-level and graduate management courses. He is a founding member of the International Association for Chinese Management Research and has served on several editorial review boards. His research interests include cross-cultural management, quality management, work value, performance management, corporate social responsibility and management issues in electronic and mobile commerce. He also co-wrote a paper that won a 2012 Emerald Management Reviews Citation of Excellence Award.
Zhu is the director of the graduate computer science and computer information systems programs. His research interests include operating systems, computer architecture and queuing systems, software engineering and real-time systems. He recently began coordinating a $10,000 grant to the university from the National Center for Women and Information Technology to help UHV increase the enrollment, retention and graduation of women in undergraduate computer science programs.
