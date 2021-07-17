The University of Houston-Victoria recently was named by the Houston Business Journal as offering the fourth-largest Master of Business Administration program in the Houston area.
“We are extremely pleased with the enrollment growth we’ve had in our MBA programs,” said Ken Colwell, dean of the school. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented faculty and staff that so many students choose us to help them advance their careers.”
The ranking was part of the publication’s 2021 Largest Houston Area MBA programs list. The UHV business school offers both Global and Strategic MBA programs with numerous concentrations. The Global MBA is offered online, and students can take the Strategic MBA online and in-person at UHV’s main campus in Victoria and at the UHV Katy instructional site, 22400 Grand Circle Blvd.
In its ranking, the Houston Business Journal chose to track UHV’s Strategic MBA, which had 346 students enrolled in fall 2020 and 91 graduating in the spring. The business school is accredited by AACSB International – The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, which accredits less than 5 percent of business schools worldwide.
“To be recognized as the fourth largest Houston-area MBA program is a testimony to the students who have chosen UHV in their search for an AACSB-accredited program,” said Rosie McCusker, manager of student recruitment and community outreach for the UHV School of Business Administration. “Student and faculty interaction is critical to ensure MBA students can learn complex topics and demonstrate teamwork in their group projects. UHV faculty members understand their MBA students are busy professionals juggling many responsibilities, and the faculty works hard to provide a student-centric learning experience.”
Because many MBA students are working professionals who want to advance their careers by getting an advanced degree, UHV’s flexibility and offering classes to fit students’ schedules and budgets is a major advantage, McCusker said. The university provides students with flexible options such as real-time hybrid classes, which feature courses that are completed in a combination of live lectures and online. In addition, UHV faculty members have been leaders in using technology for interactive learning experiences for decades.
For UHV student Brenda Abarca, of Houston, UHV has been the perfect choice to pursue a graduate degree. Abarca is working to earn a Strategic MBA in management, and she said that UHV’s small class sizes and knowledgeable, relatable faculty members made a big difference in her education.
“UHV has helped me learn and grow and have a more well-rounded perspective,” she said. “The faculty members are encouraging and help students look at things from a more productive direction. The diverse faculty members also reflect the diversity that is found in Houston. I feel at home here.”
UHV’s business program has helped Abarca in her job as a buyer who manages contracts for Harris County, and she is looking forward to earning an MBA and moving into a management position in the future. She plans to take the experiences and encouragement she received at UHV forward with her.
“UHV is committed to its students, and that showed in every level,” she said. “The faculty and staff are responsive to students’ needs, and they support students’ goals and efforts. Earning an MBA is hard work, but it’s an important investment in myself. UHV has made it possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.