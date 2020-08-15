The University of Houston-Victoria welcomes several hundred new freshmen and transfer students every year. More than 200 miles from the Victoria campus, Victoria De Leon plays an integral role in the university’s growing enrollment numbers by working as a recruitment coordinator in the Rio Grande Valley.
De Leon spends her days visiting area high schools and community colleges, conducting recruitment events and presentations, and building relationships with administrators, educators, families and students. She works closely with prospective Jaguars during the application and admissions processes, supporting them through orientation and the beginning of their UHV careers.
“Most of the students who I work with are first-generation college students, so being a part of their college journey is very fulfilling,” De Leon said.
As an undergraduate, De Leon studied fashion merchandising and marketing at several institutions across South Texas. Earlier this year, she completed her Master of Business Administration at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. De Leon credits her broad education and skill set for much of her success, with strong communication and management as two of her most valued skills.
“Managing myself, my time and deciding what my priorities are each week have helped me succeed by staying focused and organized,” she said.
However, working four hours away from the UHV campus is not without its challenges.
“It’s a little challenging to not actually be on campus,” she said. “Because of the distance, there are things that I’m not able to be a part of.”
De Leon strives to stay connected to her Victoria-based coworkers as much as she is able. This allows her to stay up to date with the latest information and events happening in the UHV community.
Outside of work, De Leon loves spending time with her friends and family. She also enjoys getting out to the beach when she gets the chance. Whether she’s on or off the clock, being a part of a student-centered organization is a source of pride.
“I love seeing the growth that has unfolded at UHV and all of the opportunities that lie ahead of us,” she said. “I love that we, the university as a whole, are able to provide students with personal attention.”
