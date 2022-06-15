Members of the University of Houston-Victoria Rotaract Club and Victoria East High School Interact Club pose with school supply kits made for elementary students and teachers.
In April, members of the two clubs gathered to assemble school supply kits through a $500 grant from Rotary District 5930 and with a matching grant from United Way of the Crossroads.
The members created more than 240 school supply kits for students and five teacher classroom kits for Rowland Elementary School.
The school is the UHV Rotaract Club’s project school through the Early Act First Knight Program.
