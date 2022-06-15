Members of the University of Houston-Victoria Rotaract Club and Victoria East High School

Pictured, front row from left, Brooke Garcia, Rotaract faculty advisor; Ashley Rush, Interact Club member; and Sharon Winn, Rotaract Club President. Second row, from left, Ashley Clay, Interact Club member; Karie Taylor, Interact Club member; Melissa Stewart, Rotaract Club member; and Thanh Le, Rotaract Club member. Third row, from left, Heather Williams, Interact Club advisor; Katelyn Kahanek, Interact Club member; Lilly Williams, Interact Club member; Dillion Barden, volunteer; David Stevens, Rotaract Club member; and Claudia Walker, Rotaract Club vice president.

 Contributed photo

Members of the University of Houston-Victoria Rotaract Club and Victoria East High School Interact Club pose with school supply kits made for elementary students and teachers.

In April, members of the two clubs gathered to assemble school supply kits through a $500 grant from Rotary District 5930 and with a matching grant from United Way of the Crossroads.

The members created more than 240 school supply kits for students and five teacher classroom kits for Rowland Elementary School.

The school is the UHV Rotaract Club’s project school through the Early Act First Knight Program.

