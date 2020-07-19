The University of Houston-Victoria’s undergraduate computer science program recently received recognition as one of the best online programs of its kind in the nation because of its affordability, quality and satisfaction of its students.
Edsmart.org listed the UHV Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in its Top 34 Best Online Computer Science Degree Programs list. The website used four categories to create a score for each university. The categories included affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and students’ return on investment. UHV’s score was 88.6 out of 100 possible points.
“Computer science is an integral part of today’s world, and UHV’s program offers students an affordable, accessible option,” said Beverly Tomek, interim dean of the school. “This ranking is a welcome acknowledgement of the program’s quality and our faculty and staff’s commitment to offering the best education for our students.”
The first category the website considers is affordability, and UHV is one of the most affordable public universities in Texas, according to data from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. An undergraduate Texas resident taking 15 credit hours at UHV in fall 2020 will pay $4,447 in tuition and fees.
In addition, UHV serves populations that are historically considered underserved by higher education. UHV was named a Hispanic-Serving Institution in 2013 by the U.S. Department of Education Office of Postsecondary Education. In addition, UHV has received grants to encourage more students, especially females, to enroll in computer science and computer information systems programs.
When it comes to academic quality, UHV owes much of its success to excellent faculty members who are professionals with experience in their fields, as well as dedicated staff and administrators who are focused on helping students succeed, said Yun Wan, UHV professor of computer science and director of the computer science and computer information systems programs. In addition, small class sizes allow faculty to focus their attention on working with individual students and giving direct feedback on their work.
“Everyone at UHV cares and wants to give students every opportunity to learn and move forward,” Wan said. “Whether students are taking classes on campus or online, the program is built to accommodate their needs and provide an excellent learning experience.”
Another way that UHV’s program offers academic quality also ties in to student success after graduation. The faculty members work with UHV Career Services to reach out to companies and find internships and future employment opportunities for students. In addition, the faculty also has worked with industry partners to offer training to company employees. After graduation, UHV’s students have found positions everywhere from small local companies to NASA and Garmin, an international technology company that sells products including GPS systems.
“Computer science is in every aspect of today’s economy,” Wan said. “Our faculty is exploring several exciting areas, such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. As the field grows, UHV constantly works to ensure its students are equipped to succeed in a world with constantly developing technology. There’s a lot of potential in this field.”
To learn more about the computer science program, contact Wan at wany@uhv.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.