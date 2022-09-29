After being brought back to life from a COVID-19 induced intermission in March, the University of Victoria’s Hispanic Student Organization is focusing on building community at the school and educating that community about Hispanic cultures.
The student group holds free events for the school’s student body, which centers around culture, like a Loteria night, where students played a Mexican card game, and a salsa dancing night.
These events aren’t only fun, but they also help educate students about Hispanic cultures.
“We are proud of our culture, but we also want to sort of educate those that don't know much about our culture,” Pricsila Bonilla, a UHV senior who serves as the group’s president, said.
Hispanic students also make up a plurality of the student body at UHV, so the group provides an important space for community building that is open to all students.
“These events also help a lot for people who don't feel like going out as much feel more part of school itself,” freshman Jorge Deza said. “I know it helped me a lot because I’m new, I came from Brownsville … so just being engaged in all these events helps people like me.”
Going out of their way to build community is particularly important for some Hispanic students whose family doesn’t live in the U.S., and who thus lack the support that family provides.
“My family is in Mexico,” Deza said. “I didn’t have any support here in the United States and like, just coming here, it helps me a lot.”
The Hispanic Student Association also works closely with the college's Multicultural Advisory Council, a diverse group of students, which holds similar educational and cultural events. They were a co-host of the recent Loteria night, according to the group's Vice President Zoe Espinoza, a junior.
Espinoza said the people she works with are one of the highlights of the experience among the university's different multicultural groups, describing them as a "family."
However, they don't want that family to be limited to Victoria's city limits. The council holds events at UHV's Katy campus as well, with the goal of making sure those students feel like a part of the university's student body, even if they're almost two hours away.
"We've actually done a lot of events over there in Katy, celebrating Hispanic and other cultures here on campus," Espinoza said.
While its leaders describe the group as being in a "transitional phase" after the COVID-19 pandemic, they have big goals for the group moving forwards.
José Ramirez, the association's historian, said they're aiming to provide a foundation for student-to-student mentorship and community, which is particularly important for first generation college students.
"Especially when none of your family went to college, it's kind of tough," Bonilla said. "The support that we're trying to build is, if you don't know what you're doing in college, we want to help you."
Leaders say that they see lots of new members coming in, which demonstrates the student body's appetite for community-focused organizations.
"We are college students, and we kind of get bored," Espinoza said. "We want to go out and do something, and orgs like this would help students."