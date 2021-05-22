University of Houston-Victoria leaders announced Monday that there will be six in-person commencement ceremonies this July in Victoria and Katy for the university’s 2020 and spring 2021 graduates whose ceremonies were delayed because of the pandemic.
“We are looking forward to having these ceremonies and celebrating our graduates in the manner they deserve,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “Our graduates, faculty and staff have been disappointed by the delays that the pandemic has caused, but conditions have improved, and we are working with our regular venues on the details while still keeping everyone’s health and safety in mind.”
UHV has scheduled three ceremonies July 24 at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane in Victoria, and three ceremonies July 31 at the Leonard E. Merrell Center, 6301 S. Stadium Lane in Katy. Any 2020 or spring 2021 UHV graduate is welcome to participate at the location that works best for them. Detailed instructions will be sent out as soon as possible.
The university also is working on a revised virtual commencement ceremony after some graduates were left out of Saturday’s virtual ceremony. It will be sent to graduates as soon as possible.
“I want to express my deepest apologies to those graduates whose information was left out,” Glenn said. “We hope that the revised ceremony will give graduates a way to preserve their accomplishments and share them with family and friends.”
Graduates were sent an email Monday evening asking them to submit information for the revised commencement by noon this coming Monday. Those with questions about the ceremony may contact Jay Lambert, UHV vice president for Student Affairs, at lambertj1@uhv.edu or 361-570-4290.
