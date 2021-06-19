A University of Houston-Victoria Athletics employee recently was voted by his peers as the Red River Athletic Conference 2020-21 Sports Information Director of the Year.
UHV sports information specialist Paul Ebner was selected for the award through a vote of all RRAC sports information directors. The award is given to individuals who go above and beyond to promote their school’s athletics program, collaborate with other sports information directors, serve the conference, maintain timely and accurate information, drive media coverage, conduct game day operations, and expand social media outreach and broadcast capabilities.
Ebner will receive his award plaque at the RRAC Sports Information Directors Meeting in August.
“It’s a high honor to know that my conference peers have such respect for me,” Ebner said. “I try to work with others as much and as quickly as possible to make sure that no one has to wait for information they need. I’m pleased that my work has been recognized in this way.”
Ebner has worked since 2010 for UHV Athletics. He started as a temporary employee in April that year and was offered a full-time position that September. As the sports information specialist, he covers a wide range of needs, including keeping statistical data from every UHV game or match for UHV Athletics teams. He keeps accurate statistics to report to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, puts together record books, writes articles before and after games that are posted to the Athletics website and sent to the media, and sends news releases to the local media in UHV players’ hometowns.
Another service that Ebner provides is tracking student-athletes’ information on the field and in the classroom in order to nominate them for awards.
“Paul works tirelessly to promote UHV Athletics and, most importantly, our student-athletes,” UHV Athletics Director Ashley Walyuchow said. “This position is way more than just ‘keeping the stats.’ Paul creates and manages our website and social media content, and through the years has represented the department at conference and NAIA tournaments when necessary. He even has provided assistance to our coaches in the early days of our athletics program, earning the nickname ‘Coach Paul.’ This is a nice recognition for Paul and a reflection of how hard he works and how respected he is among his conference peers.”
The award has special significance to Ebner because he is planning to retire on Aug. 31. He said he is grateful to be acknowledged and know that he has made an impact at UHV and on others in his field.
“It has been a great run, and it’s tough to say goodbye because of all the wonderful people, especially our student-athletes, that I have had the pleasure of working with,” Ebner said. “The UHV program has come a long way since its start in 2008, and I am thankful that I have been a part of that growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.