UHV starts year with convocation event

About 600 faculty, staff and students listened to University of Houston-Victoria President Bob Glenn on Wednesday during the university’s Convocation event, and members of the UHV Student Government Association Executive Board led the crowd in singing the university’s alma mater. The university hosts convocation at the beginning of every school year to inspire and encourage students and employees. After the event, students and employees were given UHV T-shirts and had lunch in Jaguar Hall Dining. Freshmen had the opportunity to sign a poster for their graduating class of 2023.
