As the University of Houston-Victoria steps into the spring semester, the university also is preparing for its 2020 homecoming, which will take a trip back to the 1960s and 1970s.
“Peace, Love and Jaguars” will be the theme for this year’s homecoming from March 30 to April 4, and events during the week will follow the theme. Students chose the theme through an online poll at the end of the fall semester.
“Planning homecoming is always an exciting process because our students really get into it,” said Hilary Kofron, UHV Student Life director and co-chair of the 2020 homecoming committee. “I’m looking forward to seeing our students, faculty and staff come together to celebrate.”
This year’s homecoming will feature events for students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community. The kickoff event will be a live concert the evening of March 30 on Pyramid Row behind the UHV University Center, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. During the kick-off, attendees will be introduced to members of the homecoming court and the UHV baseball and softball athletes.
April 1, the university will host a retired faculty and staff luncheon, which will include an update about the university’s growth and plans for the future. That evening, students will have the opportunity to participate in a kickball tournament on the recreational field behind Jaguar Village. April 2, the community is invited for the first time to attend the fifth annual UHV Talent Show from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Leo J. Welder Center in downtown Victoria. The show will feature performances by 10 students and stand-up comedian Jasmine Ellis.
One of the main alumni events of homecoming is the annual Alumni Banquet, which will take place April 3 in the UHV University North Multi-Purpose Room, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. During the event, UHV alumni, family and friends come together to celebrate homecoming and honor the UHV Distinguished Alumnus and the Young Alumnus of the Year. This year, UHV has opened the awards to include nominations from the public for the first time, said Kira Mudd, UHV director of alumni relations and annual giving.
“Homecoming is such a wonderful time for us to acknowledge everyone who has given so much to UHV and those who have taken the education they received here and used it to help others,” Mudd said. “The public nomination process has received a widespread response, and it’s made us aware of just how much of a reach UHV alumni have and what they have accomplished. We have so many great nominees. It may be difficult to choose our award recipients this year.”
After the banquet, attendees will be treated to a performance by a visiting entertainer. In previous years, the entertainers have been comedians and magicians. Tickets to the banquet will cost $15. Another event April 3 will be a tailgate from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex before the UHV softball team’s doubleheader against Jarvis Christian College.
The April 4 Homecoming celebration will begin with the UHV President’s Tailgate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside Stadium before UHV baseball’s doubleheader at noon against the University of the Southwest. The tailgate will feature free food and refreshments. There also will be a Homecoming Carnival sponsored by the UHV Student Government Association and Student Life featuring games, inflatables and music. At the start of the first game, the first pitch will be thrown by a UHV alumnus, and the UHV homecoming king and queen will be announced between games. Later that evening, students will be able to attend the homecoming dance hosted by SGA.
“Homecoming is becoming one of the most popular events at UHV, and it’s easy to see why,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “Every year, the university’s faculty, staff and students work hard to make it a celebration that everyone can enjoy. We’re looking forward to celebrating our hometown university with the community and our alumni for many years to come.”
Information about how to purchase tickets and RSVP for homecoming events will be available later this spring.
