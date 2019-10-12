University of Houston-Victoria students pick up trash in September during a beach cleanup trip to Mustang Island near Port Aransas. Twenty-five students spent the morning picking up trash along the beach, then spent time relaxing in the sun and surf. Some community members saw the students cleaning up the beach and were inspired to join them, said Troy Vanicek, a UHV Student Life coordinator.
