UHV students presented a $2,000 check Wednesday to Robin Cadle, CEO of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent and a UHV alumna. Students donated the money as part of the university’s annual Food Fight fundraiser, which allows students to donate the value of meals from their meal plans at Jaguar Hall Dining. The university, in partnership with Chartwells, converts the meals into dollars.
UHV students donate $2,000 to food bank through meal plans
- From UHV Media Office
