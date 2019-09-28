UHV students learn about Hispanic Heritage at events

University of Houston-Victoria students learn the basic steps for salsa dancing Sept. 18 at the Baile Conmingo event in Jaguar Hall during the university’s Hispanic Heritage Week. Baile Conmingo was one of several events during the week. Other events included a celebration of Mexican Independence Day, a lotería “Mexican Bingo” event, Crossroads Café featuring a performance by Mariachi Tapatio and a showing of the movie “Cesar Chavez” in downtown Victoria. The week ended with the 33rd annual Martín De León Symposium on the Humanities, which explored the topic “Mariachi: History and Music” and included a presentation by a speaker who studied Mariachi music in Mexico and another performance by Mariachi Tapatio.
