Students and faculty members participating in the UHV School of Business Administration study abroad program to China gather for a group photo at the bottom of Mount Tai. Thirteen UHV business students participated in the two-week program from July 12 – 28. They visited various cultural sites, including the Great Wall of China, the Forbidden City in Beijing, the Royal Garden and the Summer Palace. Students also listened to business presentations by UHV and Chinese faculty members, and business experts. The trip was organized by Jifu Wang, right, UHV management professor, and was funded by a contribution from Chinese businessman and longtime UHV supporter Bingxin Wu.
Higher Education
