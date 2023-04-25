Keeping up with technology is practically like a dog chasing its tail — just when you think you've got it, you don't.
But the University of Houston-Victoria's Center for Regional Collaboration has a program on Wednesday that will at least get you closer to that never-ceasing tail.
The 2023 Fueling the Future Summit kicks off at 9 a.m. at the UHV Northwest Center and has a day planned for those tired of running in circles.
The event is described as "a dynamic day of discussion designed to prepare the region for a promising and prosperous future."
Opening remarks from university President Bob Glenn is followed by a discussion about the UHV program on computer science and artificial intelligence in gaming from Aobo Jin and Yun Wan, professors with vast backgrounds in the field.
Another high-tech discussion, this one on robotics in the workplace by Jim Lowery, the engineering director at Innovation Technology Machinery-Texas, follows. Then, the keynote lunch speaker, Russell Dempsey, owner of Express Employment Professionals in Victoria, who will talk about trends in the workforce here and the use of AI in the job market.
The list goes on, with discussions about STEM, aviation and more.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and events get underway at 9 a.m. at the UHV Northwest Center, 1604 E. Airline Road.
Donald Jirkovsky, the collaboration center's director, said at a meeting of Victoria's Innovation Collective recently this event will provide current information on important areas students will need moving into the future.
Cost to take that futuristic journey is $50 and includes refreshments, the luncheon and summit materials.