After seven years of fundraising, including two years of a public campaign, the University of Houston-Victoria has surpassed its $12 million fundraising goal 11 months ahead of schedule.
As of Oct. 7, UHV had raised $12,027,791 with donations from 3,469 individuals and organizations. The university raised the funds as part of the UH System’s “Here, We Go” campaign, the first major systemwide fundraising campaign in more than 25 years. Started in 2012, the campaign has raised more than $1 billion to address key priorities. Every gift to UHV is counted toward the university’s campaign total.
“Reaching the $12 million mark is an outstanding milestone for UHV and all of its supporters,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “UHV is fortunate to be part of wonderful communities that recognize the importance of higher education. I am grateful for all the hard work that has gone into this campaign and to all of the people and organizations who have made and will continue to make it a success.”
Although UHV and the UH System have reached their goals, the momentum continues, said Jesse Pisors, UHV vice president for advancement and external relations. The campaign runs through August 2020.
“Throughout this campaign, it has been amazing to see how alumni, individuals in the community and a wide variety of organizations have stepped up to support UHV,” Pisors said. “This was not a campaign driven by a few huge donations to one or two areas of the university. Donors have given to nearly every area of UHV from scholarship funds to academic support, athletics, departmental funds and much more. It’s truly impressive to see such widespread philanthropy.”
During the campaign, UHV received several large donations. Some of the recent large gifts included $1.5 million from the M.G. and Lillie A. Johnson Foundation to fund buildout and equipment for biology, chemistry and kinesiology labs; $800,000 from the Houston Endowment for scholarships and program expenses; $700,000 from Chinese businessman Bingxin Wu to support scholarships, faculty and study abroad opportunities in the UHV School of Business Administration; and $300,000 from Crossroads Bank in support of UHV Athletics.
One of the early donations to the campaign came from Kay and Ron Walker. In 2014, the Walkers donated $250,000 to UHV to name the auditorium in UHV University North when the building was under construction. The Walkers have been longtime supporters of UHV. Kay served on the UH System Board of Regents from 1993 to 1999 as vice chair, secretary and a member of the executive committee. Since that time, Kay has remained active with UHV, serving on various search and art committees. She is a member emeritus of the UHV President’s Regional Advisory Board and a member of the Here, We Go Campaign Leadership Committee. The Kay Kerr Walker Scholarship is awarded annually to an area UHV student.
“Ron and I congratulate UHV in achieving its ambitious capital campaign goal and are pleased to have been a part of the Here, We Go effort,” Kay Walker said “We are excited as we see the many things happening at UHV and realize the positive impact for our community and especially the students.”
For more information about the campaign, go to www.uhv.edu/here-we-go or contact Pisors at 361-570-4829 or pisorsj@uhv.edu.
