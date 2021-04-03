The University of Houston-Victoria “Jaguars Stay Home(coming)” 2021 Homecoming Week will be April 5-10, and community members are encouraged to attend many of the virtual events.
“We’re excited to offer a safe, fully virtual Homecoming celebration this year,” said Hilary Kofron, UHV Student Life director. “The past year has been difficult for everyone, and we are ready to have some fun with our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. Because it’s virtual, this also means that more family members and others who live out of town will be able to participate than in past years.”
Community members can join students and employees during the week’s festivities starting with the virtual Stay Home(coming) Kickoff featuring David “DJ” Lee from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 5 on Microsoft Teams. The event will feature three UHV emcees: Aaron Deason, lecturer; Chanel Hicks, health educator; and previous homecoming king Cesar Gonzalez.
During the kickoff, UHV will introduce the 2021 Homecoming Court and senior student-athletes, in addition to showing a fun skit video featuring jaX, UHV’s jaguar mascot. The event will end with a performance by David “DJ” Lee.
On April 8, the university will host a virtual talent show from 7 to 8 p.m. on Microsoft Teams. It will feature videos of 10 UHV students showcasing their special talents. Performances will include singing, playing instruments and performing dances. A panel of judges made up of UHV faculty, staff and community members, as well as audience participation votes, will help decide the top three talent show performers. The winners will receive Visa gift cards of $400, $250 or $100. During the event, there also will be another jaX video skit and one last opportunity to meet the Homecoming Court before student voting for the Homecoming winners closes that night.
The next day, there will be two events open to the public offered through Microsoft Teams. The Virtual Alumni Celebration will be from noon to 1 p.m., and the Homecoming Celebration with the Student Government Association will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The celebration will feature the crowning of the Homecoming winners at the beginning of the event, followed by music, games and karaoke.
The alumni celebration will feature comments from UHV President Bob Glenn, video interviews and tours of new UHV buildings, a live chat to allow attendees to engage with UHV employees and others, and a UHV trivia game for chances to win Homecoming T-shirts and other UHV swag. The highlight of the alumni event will be the presentation of the 2021 Distinguished Alumnus Award to Christine Hollinden, principal and founder of Hollinden | marketers + strategists in Houston and a 1985 UHV alumna, and the 2021 Young Alumnus of the Year Award to Kristen Sayegh, a CPA and tax senior manager for Whitley Penn in Houston and a 2009 and 2011 UHV alumna. Alumni and community members are encouraged to attend. In addition, the event will be streamed over the UHV Alumni Facebook page.
“While the Virtual Alumni Celebration recognizes our alumni and alumni award recipients, we would love to have all supporters of UHV attend,” said Kira Mudd, UHV director of alumni relations and annual giving. “UHV has grown to be an integral part of our community with more than 21,000 alumni worldwide. We hope all viewers enjoy our highlights, alumni recognition, and building sneak peeks and leave feeling proud of what our alumni are accomplishing and what UHV is bringing to the community.”
The final UHV Homecoming public event will be the Jaguars baseball doubleheader against Jarvis Christian College starting at 11 a.m. April 10. The games will be shown on Facebook Live through the UHV Athletics Facebook page.
In addition to the public events, UHV is offering a variety of virtual events for its students. These events include virtual yoga, game night, an alumni career panel and the President’s Tailgate To Go, which will offer students to-go plates during the Homecoming games on Saturday.
For a full schedule of Homecoming events and links to attend individual events, go to uhv.edu/homecoming/schedule.
