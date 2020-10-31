Area residents can learn more about becoming a transfer or graduate student at the University of Houston-Victoria during a Nov. 10 virtual open house that for the first time will feature a panel of UHV students.
The UHV Virtual Transfer & Graduate Programs Open House is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. through Zoom. It is free and open to the community. The event is for current or prospective students interested in attending the main UHV campus in Victoria or the UHV Katy instructional site in Greater Houston as a transfer or graduate student. UHV also offers graduate degrees online. Registration for spring classes opens Nov. 16.
“Going to college is a big decision, and more than ever, students are considering their options for future careers and plans,” said Karla DeCuir, UHV Katy senior director of enrollment management and external affairs. “This open house is a way to have multiple people guide students through what steps they need to take to either make their transition easier or ask questions about what careers are possible with certain graduate programs.”
For the first time, the virtual event will feature a panel with students speaking about housing and student life.
“We feel that having a student panel will give prospective students more insight into what being a UHV student and living on campus is actually like,” DeCuir said. “Our students will speak with attendees about what some student organizations are like, the experience of the classroom during the pandemic, the support they have received from UHV, and much more.”
The open house will feature a main page for the online event that will have various sessions that participants can choose, including sessions about admissions, financial aid, international programs, student services and more. There will be representatives from each school to speak about undergraduate and graduate programs, and the event will begin with a welcome from UHV President Bob Glenn and Jose Cantu, UHV vice president for enrollment management. Each session will run for 30 minutes:
3 p.m. – Welcome
- President Bob Glenn, Jose Cantu
3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
- Admissions
- Financial Aid
- Housing/Student Life
- International Programs
4 and 5 p.m. – General undergraduate presentations for transfer students
- School of Arts & Sciences
- School of Business Administration
- School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development
- Counseling services and student life at UHV
4:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Program presentations
- Undergraduate Programs presentations
Graduate Programs presentations
- Master of Business Administration
- School of Arts & Sciences programs
- School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development programs
To register to attend the open house, visit GoHere.uhv.edu. After registering, attendees will receive an email with more details so they can participate in the open house and select the sessions that most interest them.
