The University of Houston-Victoria will offer a free public event in early September to celebrate Brazilian Independence Day with food, performances and fun.
Celebrate Brazil will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the UHV University Commons Multi-Purpose Room, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St. The festivities will be a collaboration between UHV’s Student Life and International Programs offices. The event is free and open to the public.
“UHV enjoys helping our students experience a variety of cultures,” said Freddie Cantu, interim director of Student Life. “This event will allow our students to experience elements of Brazilian culture in a fun and interactive way, and we hope the community will join us.”
The event was originally planned a few years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the university to delay its plans. The event will also feature student and alumni involvement. The UHV Multicultural Advisory Council, a student organization that focuses on sharing and exploring different cultures, is collaborating on the event. Also, a UHV alumnus and Brazilian international student named Renato Lage will bring performers from his nonprofit group Samba USA to offer a demonstration during the event.
During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to sample Brazilian foods that will be prepared by Chartwells. Also planned are drummers and dancers who will explain and demonstrate the samba and traditional instruments. Attendees also will receive free Brazilian flags.
“We are so excited that UHV is finally able to host the Celebrate Brazil event,” said Yvonne Garcia, UHV International Programs director. “We’re always glad to collaborate with other departments to share resources that enhance the quality of our events. Anything that helps our students and community members have the best cultural experience at UHV.”