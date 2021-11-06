As employers post available jobs online and as job seekers post resumes on websites and social media, it is easy to wonder: What happens after I apply online for a job?
That question and more will be answered during the upcoming Bridge to Brilliance: Digital First Impressions webinar. The virtual event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Microsoft Teams and will feature representatives from several companies who will speak about what they look for in applicants.
“We are grateful that these employer representatives are partnering with UHV to share their professional experiences and shed light on the hiring process,” said Rosie McCusker, manager of student recruitment and community outreach for the UHV College of Business. “Every time we can help students make connections with employers, it closes the loop between students and their futures. These events help students see the big picture as well as what opportunities are out there and what employers look for in job candidates.”
The Bridge to Brilliance series was created by the Personal Growth and Mentorship subcommittee of the UHV College of Business Dean’s Advisory Board. The purpose of the series is to connect the UHV and business communities and serve as a personal growth community for entrepreneurs, business students and marketers. Although the series is curated for college students preparing for life after graduation, others also can benefit from the workshop. The event is free for everyone.
The speakers for the Nov. 9 Bridge to Brilliance event include Eric Stevenson with human resources at Formosa Plastics Corp.; Lauren Chamberlain, a recruiter for Caterpillar and a UHV alumna; and Tracy Frazier, head of human resources at American Omni Trading Company. UHV College of Business student Kyle Motal will serve as the host.
The webinar serves as a follow-up to the September Bridge to Brilliance event, which focused on building a digital resume, researching companies and how to make an online resume stand out to employers. The event will feature the employer side of the hiring process and build on other Bridge to Brilliance events that focused on creating personal values and purpose, how to build self-confidence and how to network. Attendees can expect to hear what the companies are looking for in employees and what kind of talent they are looking to hire, as well as how students can prepare for job opportunities after graduation and more.
“American Omni Trading is proud to participate in the Digital First Impressions workshop with the University of Houston-Victoria,” said Tracy Frazier. “We believe that understanding the employer side of the hiring process is a key ingredient to a successful hiring experience for students – especially in this digital age. We will share strategies to maximize your opportunity to catch the attention of the hiring manager and human resources teams through connection and relationship building. We are excited to support UHV students in a successful transition into the workplace.”
The virtual event will be interactive, and attendees are encouraged to ask questions. A career marketing template will be provided to those who attend as well as resources available to UHV students, including Career Services and Handshake.
This is the last Bridge to Brilliance event for the fall. The series will resume in February. For more information, contact Rosie McCusker at mccuskerr@uhv.edu. To register for the event, go to uhv.edu/bridge-brilliance.
