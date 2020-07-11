Crossroads fans will have the opportunity to score free admission July 21 to a Victoria Generals collegiate baseball game sponsored by the University of Houston-Victoria.
Free Ticket Tuesday at the Victoria Generals presented by UHV will take place at 7:05 p.m. at Riverside Stadium inside Riverside Park, 405 Memorial Drive. The game will feature a match between the Generals and the Round Rock Hairy Men.
“During these difficult times, it is more important than ever to enjoy life’s simple pleasures, such as a night of baseball,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “We are excited to host this fun event, a moment of normalcy, for our community.”
Chance Glenn, UHV provost and vice president for academic affairs, will help kick off the game by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Glenn is a singer/songwriter and was part of The Praise Project, a gospel group that recorded “First Fruits,” a CD nominated in 2000 for a Grammy.
Fans will be able to enter the stadium without tickets. UHV swag will be available at the entrance, and jaguar mascot jaX will greet attendees. Fans can participate in games between innings for a chance to win UHV prizes.
The pandemic has brought about changes to the Generals’ season, including cancellation of the June games and a maximum of 1,000 fans allowed in the stadium during games.
To help keep fans safe, temperatures will be taken at the gate, said Mike Yokum, vice president and general manager of the Victoria Generals Baseball Organization.
Attendees will be required to wear face masks when entering, traveling through the stadium and standing in line at the concession stand. Fans will be seated in every other row. Face masks may be taken off when fans are seated and are properly distanced from others. The concession stand will accept cash, but credit cards are preferred.
“UHV has been involved with our organization since our inception, and this game is a great opportunity to have live sports back in the lives of baseball fans,” Yokum said. “Fans understand what is going on and have done well during our July games.”
