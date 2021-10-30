The University of Houston-Victoria will host its first on-campus Jaguar Day in nearly two years to allow prospective students and their families to learn more about the university.
Jaguar Day will be from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 throughout the UHV campus, beginning at UHV University Commons, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St. Prospective students of all ages and their families are invited to the free event to learn more about UHV.
This is the first in-person Jaguar Day event since February 2020. Since then, the university has held Jaguar Days virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety protocols are still in place at UHV and during all university events.
“We are excited to have prospective students and their families back on campus for Jaguar Day,” said Oscar Torres, manager of student recruitment. “Jaguar Day is learning about what being a Jaguar is all about and whether UHV is the right fit. We are grateful to host an in-person event for our prospective students and their families while maintaining a safe environment.”
Attendees can arrive between 8 and 9 a.m. to check in at the UHV Library, located inside University Commons. Guests also will have the option of enjoying a free buffet lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Jaguar Hall Dining.
Prospective students and their families will be able to attend campus and residence hall tours throughout the day. A new part of the campus tour includes walking through University South, UHV’s newest academic building dedicated to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Students will have the opportunity to learn more about the undergraduate and graduate programs offered at UHV. Representatives from the UHV College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, College of Education & Health Professions, College of Business, and College of Natural & Applied Science will be available to answer questions about academic programs.
There also will be booths with representatives from various departments, including Admissions, Financial Aid and Residence Life. UHV students also will be at Jaguar Day, and prospective students are invited to ask current students what life is like as a UHV student.
Jose Jiménez, an international student from Mexico and a UHV student recruitment ambassador, is excited to welcome guests to the university during Jaguar Day. Jiménez is a junior majoring in international business with a minor in history and is a member of the UHV baseball team, where he plays outfielder and catcher. Jiménez has participated in both the face-to-face and virtual Jaguar Days and is looking forward to going back to in-person events.
Jiménez will be leading campus tours during Jaguar Day and will be available to answer questions about what it is like to be a UHV student.
“It feels amazing to finally have a Jaguar Day in person,” Jiménez said. “What I enjoy most is the fact that you start creating a connection with prospective students and their families during Jaguar Day. This is also an opportunity for students to get a feel of the campus and see the places where they could be living, eating, studying, making friends and more. It’s a huge open house-style event where people can ask as many questions as they need to. We are here to help.”
Those who attend the Nov. 13 Jaguar Day and complete a survey at the event will receive a free UHV T-shirt. Although prospective students have until the morning of the event to sign up, early registration is encouraged.
UHV will host Jaguar Day events in the spring on Feb. 26 and April 23. For more information about Jaguar Day and to sign up to attend on Nov. 13 or in the spring, go to www.uhv.edu/jagday.
Prospective UHV transfer students who live in the Greater Houston area also may attend the UHV Katy Open House from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at UHV Katy, 22400 Grand Circle Blvd. Prospective transfer students have the option of choosing between three time slots – 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. or 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. To register for the UHV Katy Open House, and to find out about the virtual events UHV offers for prospective students, go to uhv.edu/virtual.
