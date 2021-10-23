The University of Houston-Victoria will welcome students from area high schools, Victoria College and all UH System universities at an annual conference that will focus on leadership, confidence and self-improvement strategies.
The eighth annual ROAR Leadership Conference will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 in UHV University North, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. The event also will be streamed through Microsoft Teams, so students who are unable to attend in person can participate online.
The event is free, but students are asked to register by Nov. 3. Those who register and attend will receive a conference T-shirt and UHV swag, and in-person attendees will receive breakfast and lunch.
“The ROAR Leadership Conference is an exciting, encouraging event that piques students’ interest every year,” said Hilary Kofron, UHV Student Life director. “Some students return annually, and they always learn something new. I am looking forward to seeing how this year’s event will impact students and inspire them for the future.”
This year’s keynote speaker will be Iliana Melendez, associate dean of students at the University of Houston-Clear Lake.
Melendez has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Edward’s University and a Master of Education in counseling and guidance with a specialization in student affairs from Texas State University.
In addition to Melendez’s presentation, students will attend breakout sessions led by UHV faculty and staff that will cover elements of leadership and personal responsibility.
Breakout sessions from previous years have examined topics that include communication and listening, networking skills, involvement, personal confidence and UHV’s ROAR Certified Leader program.
For Dominic Flores, a UHV senior political science major, the conference is always a positive experience.
He has attended the previous three conferences, and he’s looking forward to this year’s event, as well.
One of the lessons he remembers from previous years came from a keynote speaker who compared people’s work ethics to diamonds. Individuals who put in the work and push themselves to improve and develop skills make themselves to be like big, bright diamonds.
“Every year, I feel like I learn a bit more about myself during the conference,” the San Antonio student said. “Since I’ve attended, I’ve started putting myself out there and worked on showing others that I am big, I am bright, and I am strong. I’m already registered for this year’s conference, and I can’t wait to see what I’ll learn this year.”
Students interested in attending the conference should register online at uhv.edu/student-life/leadership-development/conference.
For more information about the conference, contact Kofron at 361-485-4409 or kofronh@uhv.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.