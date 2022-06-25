UHV will host soccer summer camp July 11-15, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Cage, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St.
UHV Soccer Camp is specifically designed to meet the demands of player development. It is a positive, creative and fun learning environment. Campers will be taught fundamental skills and advanced-level technical training to further develop and challenge their skills. Campers will be able to attend the morning, evening or both sessions.
Campers will be instructed on proper technique in passing, receiving, dribbling, shooting and heading, as well as providing them with age-appropriate tactical knowledge using small-sided games. Campers are grouped based on age, playing ability and experience. UHV Soccer Camp is open to all abilities and experience.
Camp staff will be comprised of qualified and energetic college, high school and club coaches from elite programs across the nation and will include current and former players from within the region.
Each camper will receive a free camp T-shirt, soccer ball and complimentary ticket to attend a home game for UHV Soccer in 2022.
For more information and to view the camp brochure, go to www.uhvsoccercamps.com.
For more information contact soccercamps@uhv.edu or 361-485-4418.
