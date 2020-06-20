Students interested in attending the University of Houston-Victoria as undergraduates or graduates this fall still have an opportunity to learn about the university by attending summer virtual events, including a newly scheduled town hall.
A Family Town Hall with UHV is scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m. June 28 for parents and families of prospective students and students who have applied to UHV so that they can hear from UHV President Bob Glenn and Jose Cantu, UHV vice president for enrollment management.
“We are here for our current and future students to help them make decisions about their higher education goals,” said Billy Lagal, UHV director of admissions and student recruitment. “It is not very often that parents get to interact with the president and one of the vice presidents of a university. That is a perk of attending a small university.”
The two will talk about UHV’s reopening plan for its campus. Other topics will include how parents can help prepare their students for the fall and the transition from high school to college. There also will be a question-and-answer portion for parents at the end of the virtual session.
“Virtual Information Session: Become a UHV Graduate Student” is scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 1 and is for prospective students interested in earning a master’s degree from UHV through online courses, hybrid courses, attending the main UHV campus in Victoria or attending the UHV Katy instructional site. Attendees will learn about pursuing a master’s degree as an international student, study abroad programs, scholarship opportunities and how to get started with a master’s degree.
Representatives from the UHV School of Arts & Sciences, School of Business Administration and School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development will speak about graduate program offerings in each school, as well as deadlines and requirements for the programs.
“UHV is an ideal university for those students interested in pursuing a quality master’s degree from an accredited university through a program that is affordable and flexible for their busy lives,” said Karla DeCuir, UHV Katy senior director of enrollment and external affairs.
The UHV Undergraduate Virtual Open House will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. July 2 and is open to the public. This event will be for undergraduates interested in earning a bachelor’s degree from UHV through online or hybrid courses, attending the main UHV campus in Victoria as a freshman or transfer student, or attending the UHV Katy instructional site as a transfer student.
This is the third virtual open house UHV has hosted to help current and prospective undergraduate students stay connected with the university. Both the Victoria campus and the UHV Katy instructional site closed in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The open house will feature a main page for the online event. From there, participants will be able to choose from various sessions that will include information about admissions, academic programs, financial aid, housing, student services, athletics, military benefits and more. Faculty members will be available to speak to participants about what to expect in certain courses. There also will be sessions available to help students through the application and enrollment process.
Open house attendees also will learn about the new UHV CARES Scholarship, a one-time award for the 2020-2021 academic year.
“Since we are getting closer to the fall semester, the July 2 open house is a great opportunity for students to receive one-on-one help with the application and admission process,” Lagal said. “We highly encourage students to take advantage of this time to finish their applications.”
Each virtual event will be hosted through the Zoom conference app. For more information and to register for the Undergraduate Virtual Open House, go to news.uhv.edu/landing/education/.
To register for the UHV Family Town Hall, go to https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=NWBEdq7X306ZNAvpAFFdGDh9d9SjEfRPnF75unKZFHhURU45MUpNQVNBWkIwME85NVNUSTk5QVFDMC4u.
To register for the Virtual Information Session: Become a UHV Graduate Student, go to www.uhv.edu/virtual/graduate-program-presentations/.
