After holding a successful online open house in April, the University of Houston-Victoria is hosting an undergraduate virtual open house to give interested freshman and transfer students an opportunity to visit with university staff and faculty without leaving their homes.
The UHV Undergraduate Virtual Open House will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. June 4 and is open to the public. This event will be for undergraduates interested in earning a bachelor’s degree from UHV though online courses, attending the main UHV campus in Victoria as a freshman or transfer student, or attending the UHV Katy instructional site as a transfer student. UHV also offers master’s degrees in Victoria, Katy and online.
The online event was created to help current and prospective undergraduate students stay connected with the university because both the Victoria campus and UHV Katy are closed because of COVID-19 concerns.
About 300 students registered for the April virtual open house, said Billy Lagal, UHV director of admissions and student recruitment.
“Our first virtual open house went really well,” Lagal said. “We had great contributions from our faculty and staff, and we received positive feedback from students.”
John Montoya, of Elsa, attended the first virtual open house and found the experience helpful. He registered for the event to learn more about what UHV offers in the field of psychology, a subject that he is passionate about and plans to major in at UHV. Because of COVID-19, he has not been able to see the UHV campus in person, but he was sold on becoming a UHV student after attending the online event.
“The open house was very inspiring for me because I felt that I had a sense of connection with the psychology professors, and it made me want to attend UHV even more,” Montoya said.
“The website was easy to navigate, and the professors I spoke to were easy to talk with. I had a great experience, and I am excited to attend UHV in the fall.”
The open house will feature a main page for the online event, and from there, participants will be able to choose from various sessions that will include information about the new UHV CARES scholarship, admissions, academic programs, financial aid, housing, student services, athletics, military benefits and more. Faculty members will be available to speak to participants, and UHV President Bob Glenn will give a virtual welcome from 2:45 to 3 p.m.
There also will be a separate virtual event in June just for parents, Lagal said. The event is scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m. June 28, and parents will have the opportunity to ask Jose Cantu, UHV vice president for enrollment management, any questions they may have. UHV will host an additional undergraduate virtual open house on July 2.
“We still are working to give prospective and current students information to help them make decisions about obtaining a higher education,” Lagal said. “The one thing that is constant is UHV will be offering classes and providing services. Eventually, we will get to a place of normalcy, and we will continue to be here to help put family members’ minds at ease. We will all get through this difficult time together.”
To register to attend the open house, go to houstonvictoria.radiusbycampusmgmt.com/ssc/eform/Ex703GSSA86G0x671m0xI.ssc. After registering, attendees will receive an email with more details so they can participate in the open house and select the sessions that interest them.
For more information about the open house, contact 877-970-4848 or recruitment@uhv.edu.
