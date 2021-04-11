The University of Houston-Victoria is planning a virtual commencement ceremony on May 15 to individually recognize 2020 alumni and students who will graduate this spring.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will be webcast on the UHV Facebook page and the university’s graduation website at www.uhv.edu/graduation. The university is working with Full Measure, a national virtual media education company, to provide a quality graduation experience that students and their families can attend safely from home. In addition, any student who graduated in 2020 or will graduate this spring will be able to take part in an in-person commencement ceremony in the late summer or early fall, depending on conditions.
“Throughout the pandemic, our students have patiently waited for the opportunity to celebrate their graduation with their loved ones,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “Although we plan to host in-person ceremonies later this year, we didn’t want to delay the acknowledgment of this important, significant achievement any longer. Our graduates deserve to be celebrated, and we are offering them a safe, virtual ceremony so they can share their accomplishments with their families and friends.”
The virtual ceremony will include greetings from Alvaro De la Cruz, member of the UH System Board of Regents and a UHV graduate student; Renu Khator, UH System chancellor and UH president; and Tiarah Figueroa, UHV Student Government Association president. Chance Glenn Sr., UHV provost and vice president for academic affairs, will give the commencement address and confer the degrees. The deans of UHV’s three schools will present the candidates for graduation.
Graduates should have received a text from Full Measure on Monday. This text directed each graduate to a portal to take and submit a celebratory selfie or other photo, in addition to information that will appear on an individual recognition slide that will be shown during the ceremony. Students may include a statement such as a favorite quote or personal thank you and record the pronunciation of their name for the ceremony.
UHV alumni who graduated in 2020 and students graduating this spring who have not received a text from Full Measure about submitting pictures and information for the ceremony should contact Michael Wilkinson, UHV senior director of student services and judicial affairs, at 361-485-4408 or wilkinsonmr@uhv.edu. Information about the ceremony also is available at www.uhv.edu/graduation/attending.
UHV 2020 alumni and students graduating in spring 2021 who would like to purchase traditional commencement photos can come to photo sessions available at UHV Katy and the Victoria campus. Iconic Images will be taking photos at UHV Katy from 3 to 7 p.m. May 3 and at the Victoria campus at the same time on May 4. An email with a link to schedule an appointment will be sent out to students and graduates at a later date.
