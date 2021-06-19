Students who plan to attend the University of Houston-Victoria this fall will have several opportunities this summer to attend orientation events to prepare for success in college.
UHV will host multiple ROAR Orientation events for students in June, July and August. The sessions will be hosted virtually, and there will be separate sessions for first-year students, those attending the UHV Katy instructional site and transfer students. Attendees will learn more about what UHV has to offer and tips about how to be a successful student. Events for first-year students, including the ROAR First-Year Festival and Jaguar Journey, an event for first-year students that takes place the weekend before the start of the fall semester, will be hosted in person in August at UHV.
“No matter the student, our purpose is to help them acclimate to campus life and be set up for success at UHV,” said Michael Wilkinson, UHV senior director of student services and judicial affairs. “Whether it is orientation or Jaguar Journey, these are events designed to help welcome new students to the Jaguar family. We want our students to immediately feel at home when they arrive.”
ROAR First-Year Orientation is primarily for students who will attend classes at the Victoria campus during their first year of college. There will be three first-year student orientation sessions, and each session will be held virtually through Microsoft Teams. There will be sessions from 2 to 5:30 p.m. June 24, July 8 and July 22.
ROAR Katy Orientation is for students who plan to attend classes at UHV Katy. Orientation is scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 through Microsoft Teams.
ROAR Transfer Orientation is for transfer students not in their first year of college who plan to attend classes at either the Victoria campus or UHV Katy. Orientation is scheduled from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
Students attending any of the orientation sessions will need to register at least 72 hours before the event at www.uhv.edu/orientation/sessions. Students who register for orientation will be emailed a meeting link immediately after registering and will be sent a schedule and participation instructions leading up to the event. All students who attend any ROAR Orientation will receive a free T-Shirt, face mask and hat mailed to them after attending a session.
Orientation is not mandatory for students to attend UHV, but attendance is encouraged to help students transition to college life, Wilkinson said. Those who attend ROAR Orientation can expect to meet and hear from student orientation leaders, faculty and staff. There are 15 UHV orientation leaders this year to help incoming students become more familiar with resources and services offered and help them transition seamlessly into the university.
Jaira Jenkins, a junior studying communications design, will be an orientation leader for the second time. The San Antonio native still remembers when she attended UHV orientation a couple of years ago. Though Jenkins was shy at first, the leaders at her first-year orientation were friendly and made the whole event fun. Jenkins aims to do the same for other first-year UHV students.
This year, students can expect to meet other UHV students, have their questions about the university or campus life answered, and experience fun while learning more about UHV.
“Orientation helped smooth things out for me as I transitioned into college, and I know it will be helpful for other students, too,” Jenkins said. “Orientation is definitely something you do not want to miss, and we look forward to meeting new Jaguars.”
In addition to orientation, there also will be a ROAR First-Year Festival for first-year students. The festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 and will be an in-person event at the Victoria campus. First-year students and their families are invited to attend the free event, which will provide opportunities for students to speak with UHV faculty and staff, participate in campus and City of Victoria tours, listen to live music, attend a resource fair, presentations, panel discussions and more. All first-year students who register and attend will receive a free T-Shirt, lunch and other giveaway items. Additionally, each student will receive vouchers for up to two free T-Shirts and lunches for friends or family members that attend the festival with them. Students must register themselves and their family members ahead of time to participate. Registration for the festival closes on July 31 at www.uhv.edu/orientation/first-year-fest.
First-year students also can look forward to Jaguar Journey Welcome Weekend, scheduled for Aug. 20 to 22. Jaguar Journey helps students acclimate to UHV and the Victoria community. There will be activities and presentations for students that will be offered both in person and livestreamed for students who feel most comfortable participating in presentations from their residence hall rooms. Students do not need to register for Jaguar Journey, but participation is mandatory as part of their UNIV course.
For more information about ROAR Orientation, the festival or Jaguar Journey Welcome Weekend, email orientation@uhv.edu or visit www.uhv.edu/orientation.
