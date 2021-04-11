University of Houston-Victoria International Programs will offer a virtual version of its International Festival this month showcasing countries and cooking demonstrations from different cultures.
The International Festival will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. April 16 on Microsoft Teams. The event is free, and UHV students, faculty, staff and community members are welcome to attend. During the event, UHV international students from countries that include Angola, India, Nigeria and South Africa will share elements of their culture and demonstrate how to cook their country’s popular dishes.
“The festival offers folks the opportunity to virtually travel to the countries represented by UHV’s 158 international students,” said Ludmi Herath, UHV International Programs director. “We want this to be a fun experience that lets people feel like they’ve traveled the world in just two hours.”
Some of the food and drinks featured in the festival include bubble tea from Taiwan, stir fry beef noodles from Vietnam, falafel from Lebanon, milk tart from South Africa, Bahamian conch salad from the Bahamas, tortilla Espanola from Venezuela, and Nigerian boly and vegetable sauce. There also will be a presentation of ankara book covering from Nigeria and other crafts.
This year’s virtual event will take the place of the in-person festival typically attended by hundreds of UHV students, faculty, staff and community members. Herath is looking forward to offering another in-person event once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
The festival’s message will focus on how interconnected today’s world has become, Herath said. Every country of the world experienced the pandemic during the past year, but it also showed our resilience in working together as one world to fight the pandemic.
To learn more about the festival and get a link to attend the event, go to uhv.edu/international-festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.