Prospective students of all ages interested in attending the University of Houston-Victoria will have the opportunity to learn more about the university from the comfort of their homes on Feb. 20 during virtual Jaguar Day.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Zoom and is free to those who sign up. Students of all ages and their families are invited to attend the event to learn more about all that UHV offers.
“Although we are living through difficult times, UHV is here for our students,” said Oscar Torres, manager of student recruitment. “The benefit of this preview day is to let students know that UHV is accessible even if we can’t meet in person right now. We are here to offer a quality education and help students achieve their educational goals.”
Jaguar Day will be a come-and-go virtual event where prospective students select different links, or rooms, to explore UHV departments and schools. Participants who sign up for the event will receive a schedule with a link to the main Jaguar Day webpage that will include links to the different rooms.
The event will begin with a welcome from UHV President Bob Glenn. From there, students can attend sessions for up to 30 minutes each with representatives from UHV departments, including Admissions, Financial Aid, Residence Life and Student Services. During these sessions, students will have the opportunity to ask questions about how to apply to UHV, what to expect when living in the residence halls, how to apply for financial aid and scholarships, and more. Students can ask questions out loud or through a chatbox.
Faculty members from the schools of Arts and Sciences; Business Administration; and Education, Health Professions and Human Development also will be available to answer questions about degree programs.
Those who attend the Feb. 20 Jaguar Day and complete a survey will receive a surprise Jaguar Day gift box in the mail. The survey will be sent to the participant’s email the day after the event.
Another Jaguar Day is scheduled for April 17. For more information about Jaguar Day and to sign up for the Feb. 20 event, go to uhv.edu/admissions/jaguar-days.
