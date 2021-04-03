Students of all ages who are interested in attending the University of Houston-Victoria will have one last opportunity this spring to attend a virtual Jaguar Day and learn more about the university without leaving their homes.
Jaguar Day will take place 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 17 through Microsoft Teams and is free to those who sign up.
“This event is open to all student levels, including prospective freshmen, transfers and graduate students,” said Oscar Torres, manager of student recruitment. “The benefit of attending Jaguar Day is that it can paint a better picture of what UHV offers. Each prospective student can see for themselves if UHV is the right fit for them. Even though the last year has been difficult for us all, UHV is accessible and here for everyone who wants an affordable and quality education.”
The previously scheduled Jaguar Day in February was canceled because of the harsh winter weather, Torres said. Jaguar Day will be a come-and-go virtual event where attendees will have the opportunity to select a variety of links, or rooms, to explore various UHV departments and schools. Participants who sign up for the event will receive a schedule with a link to the main Jaguar Day webpage that will include links to the rooms.
Each room will feature a session for up to 30 minutes each with representatives from UHV departments including Financial Aid, Admissions, Student Services and Residence Life. During these sessions, students will have the opportunity to ask questions about how to apply to UHV, how to apply for financial aid and scholarships, what documents are needed to apply, what services are offered to students, and more. Attendees will have the option to ask questions out loud or through a chat box. There will be a five-minute break between sessions.
Attendees also will have the opportunity to ask questions about degree programs. Faculty members from the schools of Arts & Sciences; Business Administration; and Education, Health Professions & Human Development will be available to answer questions from attendees.
Those who attend the April 17 Jaguar Day and complete a survey will receive a surprise Jaguar Day gift box in the mail. The survey will be sent to participants’ email the day after the event. Although prospective students have until the morning of the event to sign up, early registration is encouraged.
For more information about Jaguar Day and to sign up for the April 17 event, go to uhv.edu/admissions/jaguar-days/.
