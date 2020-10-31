The University of Houston-Victoria plans to host its seventh annual ROAR Leadership Conference virtually for the first time to give area high school seniors and college students a chance to learn about developing skills that can help them in their careers and other leadership positions.
The conference will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 and will take place on Microsoft Teams. Attendance is free, but students must register by Nov. 4 to attend. Students will receive a free conference T-shirt, a conference-themed face mask and a UHV lapel pin for attending.
“We’re excited to be able to offer the ROAR Leadership Conference in a new format this year,” said Hilary Kofron, UHV Student Life director. “We’ve had overwhelmingly positive responses to previous conferences, and we’re looking forward to having a similar response to this year’s event. Students have so much potential, and this event will help them identify ways to sharpen their skills and lead with purpose.”
This year, the keynote speaker will be DuJuan Smith, associate director of graduate advising at the University of Chicago Professional Education. During his presentation, Smith will share how he progressed from being a student leader when he was at college to using those skills in his current career.
He also plans to talk about the importance of caring for yourself while leading others.
In addition to Smith’s presentation, students will attend breakout sessions covering topics that examine different elements of effective leadership. Some of these session topics include:
- The BIG L in Leadership – Listening
- Building Your Professional Network for Your Best Future
- Communicating Your Leadership
- How to Become a ROAR Certified Leader
- Guiding Students Toward Involvement
- Becoming a More Confident Student Leader
Leocardia Nduwayo, a UHV senior from San Antonio, attended last year’s conference and is looking forward to this year’s event. She particularly enjoyed the opportunity to learn about things that aren’t typically discussed in the classroom, such as personal finances and building personal confidence.
“I’m glad UHV is going to continue to offer the ROAR Leadership Conference,” Nduwayo said. “It’s a great experience that students don’t normally get in their education. I’m especially looking forward to the breakout sessions, when students get to share their personal thoughts on what we are learning.”
Students interested in attending the conference should register online at uhv.edu/student-life/leadership-development/conference.
For more information about the conference, contact Kofron at 361-485-4409 or kofronh@uhv.edu.
