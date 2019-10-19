The University of Houston-Victoria is kicking off a new quarterly Alumni Networking Luncheon series with a presentation from alumni David and Tammy Murphy, owners and operators of Victoria’s Chick-fil-A restaurants.
The first Alumni Networking Luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. Oct. 30 in the UHV University Commons Multi-Purpose Room, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St. The inaugural event will be free, as the Murphys are providing lunch.
“These luncheons will be excellent opportunities for the university to stay connected with its alumni and for alumni to find connections with each other,” said Kira Mudd, UHV director of alumni relations and annual giving. “We’ve offered fun activities before such as trips to sporting events, but these will focus on bringing our alumni together and sharing stories and information that they might find interesting or important.”
David and Tammy Murphy earned UHV Bachelor of Science in business administration and management degrees in 1994 and 1995, respectively. He began his business career working for Lacks Stores Inc. before becoming a Chick-fil-A owner and operator in San Antonio. In 2009, he became the owner and operator of the Victoria Chick-fil-A.
She opened the Ice Cream Depot in the Victoria Mall when she was 20.
The Murphys plan to share their story about how they became Chick-fil-A franchise owners and how they incorporate Chick-fil-A’s philosophy of caring for others into their lives and business.
“No matter what job a person has or what work he is doing, caring for others is vital,” he said. “There’s no segment of any industry where people don’t have the opportunity to care for or encourage someone else. We value that philosophy, and it has helped us find success while assisting others along the way.”
The Murphys are looking forward to the question-and-answer portion of their presentation, and they are excited to be the first speakers in the series, he said.
“We’re proud to be asked to take part in this series because we love UHV and what it has done for us and our community,” he said. “It’s going to be a great experience, and we are looking forward to interacting with fellow alumni.”
Alumni can register to attend by logging on toUHVconnect.org and clicking on the luncheon under the Event Calendar. For more information, contact Mudd at 361-570-4869 or muddke@uhv.edu.
