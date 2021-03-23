The University of Houston-Victoria plans to start the fall semester Aug. 23 with more face-to-face classes and a greater number of students, faculty and staff on campus.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remain our highest priority,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “With the positive signs we are seeing as far as fewer COVID-19 cases and higher vaccination rates, we feel confident we can move by fall to Phase 4 of the university’s Phased Reopening Plan.”
Phase 4 allows for a greater number of students to take face-to-face classes with classroom occupancy at 70 %. UHV will continue to offer classes through a mix of hybrid, real-time online and traditional online modes as it has this school year to give students increased choices.
Also in Phase 4, up to 70 % of faculty and staff will be on campus with current social distancing guidelines, mask requirements and increased cleaning taking place. Phase 4 is the final phase before university operations return to normal.
“We are committed to helping our students succeed and will do everything we can to provide them with the best educational experience possible,” said Chance Glenn Sr., UHV provost and vice president for academic affairs.
UHV currently is in Phase 2 of its Phased Reopening Plan, but the university’s Reopening Task Force and administrators continue to monitor conditions in the communities UHV serves to determine when the university should move to Phase 3. It is expected that UHV will be in Phase 3 for summer classes, which start June 7.
In Phase 3, classes would continue to be offered in their current modes but with classroom occupancy moving from 15 % to 30 %. The number of faculty and staff on campus also would increase to up to 30 %.
Class registration for both summer and fall opens April 12.
