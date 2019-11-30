Students interested in learning about the business and administration side of sports can start working toward a graduate degree next spring through the University of Houston-Victoria School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development’s new Master of Science in Sport Management program.
The sport management program recently was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, and UHV plans to begin offering courses in the spring.
“This program is an exciting addition to the school’s graduate degrees,” said Fred Litton, dean of the school. “Sport management has become a popular field, especially for people who enjoy sports and are familiar with business.”
A degree in sport management will enable a student to find a career working in the business or organization side of sports, said Raymond Tucker, assistant professor of kinesiology and director of the new program. Some possible careers include sports agent, fitness director, event coordinator or any of a wide range of positions for individual sports teams, such as account manager or executive, sales representative, public relations, marketing manager or general manager.
“Sports is a major form of entertainment in the U.S., and a lot goes into making those games happen than the players and coaches in the spotlight,” Tucker said. “There’s an entire industry focused on making these games happen and reaching the fans. Now, with this program, UHV will be able to give our students a better chance to get involved in that arena.”
Sport management is a 30-hour program that is entirely online and can be completed in as little as 18 months. As the program grows, the university plans to create partnerships with members of the sports industry in order to offer internships for students, Tucker said. The school also plans to pursue recognition through the Commission on Sport Management Accreditation, a national accrediting group.
For more information about the program, contact Tucker at 361-570-4381 or tuckerr1@uhv.edu.
