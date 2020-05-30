Area residents interested in continuing or starting a college education can take advantage of reduced students fees being offered this summer for online undergraduate and graduate courses at the University of Houston-Victoria.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges to us all, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support our students during this time,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “UHV is not successful unless all of our students are successful, and it is our hope that the reduction of these fees will alleviate some of the stress our students are experiencing and help them continue to be successful in their educational journeys.”
Student service and library fees will be waived for this summer. The fees will instead be covered by funding provided through the federal CARES Act.
Although face-to-face classes are not yet being offered at UHV because of COVID-19 concerns, area residents can take advantage of online classes.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students at all levels have become accustomed to online learning,” said Billy Lagal, UHV director of admissions and student recruitment. “By taking a class or two at UHV this summer, students can continue to not only work on their education, but also to practice important skills such as time management.”
Recent high school graduates can jump-start their college education by taking a core curriculum course, such as history or government, at UHV before they start the fall semester, said Jennifer Ortiz-Garza, a senior lecturer in psychology.
“UHV is here for you. This summer is the perfect time to take classes and to become part of the proud UHV Jaguar family,” Ortiz-Garza said.
More than 100 graduate and undergraduate courses are available this summer to students. This includes “Technology and Problem Solving,” “Principles of Financial Accounting” and “Earth Science,” and classes that cover college algebra, business calculus and U.S. history.
The university also will host a free Undergraduate Virtual Open House from 2:30 to 5 p.m. June 4. The open house is open to the public and is for undergraduates interested in earning a bachelor’s degree from UHV through online courses, attending the main UHV campus in Victoria as a freshman or transfer student, or going to the UHV Katy instructional site as a transfer student. UHV also offers master’s degrees in Victoria, Katy and online.
Prospective students can apply for admission to UHV through Apply Texas at www.applytexas.org/adappc/gen/c_start.WBX. Those with questions about becoming a UHV student should contact recruitment@uhv.edu. Current students should reach out to their academic advisor at artsscience@uhv.edu for the School of Arts & Sciences, busadvisor@uhv.edu for the School of Business Administration and education@uhv.edu for the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development.
