UHV is offering free virtual tax return filing assistance by IRS-certified volunteer preparers, experienced CPA reviewer, IRS-certified e-filing.
The service will be on Friday from 10 a.m-1 p.m.; Saturday from 1-3 p.m.; April 15 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; April 16 from 1-3 p.m.
Contact UHV VITA Program Coordinator Yingxu Kuang at 281-396-3801 or email freetaxhelp@uhv.edu at least a day before attending the online free tax filing sessions for related information.
Forms
Virtual VITA/TCE Taxpayer Consent (Form 14446), Intake/Interview & Quality Review Sheet (Form 13614-C), and Consent to Disclose Tax Return Information to VITA/TCE Tax Preparation Sites (Form 15080) must be filled out and signed.
Tax Documents
Tax documents may include, but not be limited to, the following items:
- W-2, W-2G, 1099-G, 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC or Income transcripts from IRS, if applicable you received, etc.
- Self-employed people should have their income statements ready
- Form 1098-T and Student Fee Bills
- Form 1099-INT, Form 1099-DIV, (Interest and dividend statements)
- Total paid for daycare provider and provider’s EIN
- Form SSA-1099 for Social Security Income
- Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents, or ITIN assignment letter
- Documentation of any donations made to U.S. charities
- Form 1098 for interest and property taxes paid on your home or personal property (vehicles) documentation
- Form 1095-A Marketplace Health Insurance
- Health Savings Account Statement (HSA)
- Bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit/debit
- Married-filing-jointly: both spouses’ presence to sign the required e-filing forms.
