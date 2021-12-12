When Myanmar native Thin Nadi San arrived in Texas at the beginning of the fall semester to attend school at the University of Houston-Victoria through a federal exchange program, it was almost like an out-of-body experience.
“It was my first time in the U.S., and I thought it was a dream,” San said. “I almost couldn’t believe that I was here and that I was going to study here in Texas. Being here by myself is a big opportunity for me.”
The university hosted three exchange students from different countries as part of the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program, also known as the Global UGRAD Program. The program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. government and is administered by World Learning, an organization that focuses on international development through education, sustainable development and exchange programs. For fall 2021, UHV hosted students from the Dominican Republic, Montenegro and Myanmar.
UHV has hosted students from the UGRAD Pakistan program since spring 2017, and this is the second time the university is hosting students in the Global UGRAD program. The last time UHV hosted students in the programs was in 2019. Because of the pandemic, UHV did not host UGRAD exchange students in 2020.
In addition to hosting students for fall 2021, the university will host three Global UGRAD World Learning students and one UGRAD Pakistan student for spring 2022, said Ludmi Herath, UHV director of International Programs.
“It is amazing to have students from the Global UGRAD program,” Herath said. “UHV has hosted many amazing students over the years. Not only are these students advocates for their countries when they are in the U.S., but they become automatic advocates for UHV in their home country.”
Students in the program at UHV spend one semester at the university. During their time at UHV, the students take classes, volunteer and participate in student activities.
San, a senior studying business management, said she found out about the program through a classmate of hers from her home country. During her time at UHV, San was able to learn more about how higher education differs in the U.S., such as the opportunity to choose some of her classes and create her own class schedule and one-on-one tutoring. She was able to hone her time management skills as well as work on her communication skills.
Being a part of the Global UGRAD partner has opened her eyes to different experiences in education and will help in her professional career, she said. San plans to pursue a master’s degree in business and to create a volunteer program. She is open to studying again in the U.S. as well.
As an introvert, studying abroad has helped her come out of her shell. It also helped that most people in the U.S. are friendly and helpful, she said. She enjoyed meeting students and people from all backgrounds and different cultures, and learning and understanding those different cultures.
“This program boosted my confidence and helped me become more independent,” San said. “I was able to come out here and see what I was capable of while also getting to do some traveling, which is one of my hobbies. I can go back home and be more confident. I feel like I will be different when I go home after this. Now, I won’t be afraid to try other new things.”
Erinson De Lana De Los Santos, of the Dominican Republic, will finish up his studies in physical education after he wraps up his time in the Global UGRAD program at UHV. This was also his first time traveling to the United States. Studying at UHV and learning different perspectives on education – particularly in physical education and public speaking – has been a great experience, he said.
Being in the program at UHV has helped him find new interests, such as flag football, a sport he learned and played during his time at UHV. He also enjoyed participating in student activities on campus, which also helped him meet more people. Studying in the U.S. also gave De Lana De Los Santos the opportunity to improve his English language skills, he said.
De Lana De Los Santos graduated with his degree in physical education before studying at UHV in the Global UGRAD program. He would like to share his Global UGRAD experience to help encourage students to apply and build their knowledge and skills. He also would like to create a program for children to help properly train them for sports and recreational activities.
“Being here has helped with my personal development,” he said. “You have to do so many things on your own and challenge yourself to grow as a person and gain independence. Because of the traveling, learning about other cultures and the friendships I’ve made, I can say this has been the best experience of my life.”
For Martina Mickovic, of Montenegro, the opportunity to travel to the United States has been a lifelong dream. The English major first learned about the Global UGRAD program from her teacher, who encouraged Mickovic to apply. She was beyond happy to be accepted into the program, she said. When she found out that she would be placed at UHV for a semester, she immediately researched the university, Victoria and the area.
Texas was a great place to start off with visiting in the U.S. because there are so many different cultures in the state, she said. Being in Victoria also was good because the university wasn’t too big, which she liked because the size of the town also wasn’t very big and reminded her of home. The people at the university and Victoria also were very kind and nice, which made adapting easier.
During her time at UHV, Mickovic was able to work on her public speaking skills, which she struggled with because of anxiety. She also was able to work on her English, one of four languages she speaks in addition to Italian, Russian, and Montenegrin, the language of Montenegro. When she returns home, she plans to pursue a master’s degree that will help her with writing. Mickovic enjoys writing poetry and short stories and would like to teach at a university one day. Being at UHV has helped her perfect her writing skills, she said.
“The cultural exchange here is a great opportunity for anyone who is wanting to learn and experience different cultures,” Mickovic said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here.”
