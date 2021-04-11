The University of Houston-Victoria has won a gold ADDY award for creative excellence in the four-state District 10 competition of the American Advertising Federation Awards.
The award in the Card, Invitation or Announcement Campaign category was for marketing pieces to promote UHV Athletics’ 2020 Weekend for the Jaguars event. District 10 includes Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
The pieces were created by graphic designer Larzell Cowan and included a save-the-date mailer, and a formal invite featuring a gift box containing a 3D viewer with a reel set highlighting UHV athletes.
“It is wonderful for both UHV and Larzell to receive this recognition at the district level of the competition,” said Paula Cobler, senior director of UHV Marketing & Communications. “His innovative graphic design work added another ‘wow’ factor to the Weekend for the Jaguars event.”
The campaign previously won a Gold ADDY award and a special award for the best sales and marketing entry in the Feb. 26 American Advertising Federation-Corpus Christi Chapter ADDY Awards event. During that event, UHV also received a bronze ADDY in the Cross-Platform Integrated Advertising Consumer Campaign category for pieces for the 2019-2020 UHV President’s Annual Report & Excellence Awards.
The ADDY Awards is a three-tiered national competition conducted annually by the American Advertising Federation. UHV’s gold ADDY at the district level will compete in the national ADDY Awards competition. The national awards will be announced on June 11.
The ADDYs are the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting more than 40,000 entries every year in local AAF competitions. Selection of the most creative entry in each category is decided by a scoring process in which a panel of judges evaluates all creative dimensions of every entry. Gold ADDY awards are the highest level of creative excellence and are judged to be superior to all other entries in a category. The number of awards given in each category is determined by the judges based on the relative quality of work in that category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.