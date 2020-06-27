Full-time students who are new to the University of Houston-Victoria this fall could benefit from the UHV Cares Scholarship after they submit federal and state aid applications.
New freshmen, transfer and graduate students enrolled full time this fall may apply for the new scholarship in addition to other aid and grants.
“At UHV, we are a very tight knit Jaguar family, and part of our effort is to support the transition of our new family members especially during these trying times,” said Jose Cantu, UHV vice president for enrollment management. “As one of the most affordable universities in Texas, our UHV Cares scholarship will help ease the student’s financial situation. We care for our students, and we want to help our new students make a smooth transition.”
UHV provides dozens of scholarship opportunities for all students.
The UHV Scholarship Homepage, uhv.academicworks.com, has an application that students can fill out to be matched with scholarship opportunities.
Students can meet with a financial aid advisor to see if they qualify for grants as well.
Emergency funds also are available to help cover students’ unforeseen emergency expenses that could cause them to drop out.
The UHV Cares Scholarship is a one-time award for the 2020-2021 academic year that was created through institutional funds.
Freshmen with a 2.5 GPA or below are eligible for $750 while freshmen with a 2.5. GPA or higher can receive $1,000. Transfer and graduate students are eligible for $750.
Students must be enrolled full time and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or the Texas Application for State Financial Aid.
The UHV Cares Scholarship is not associated with emergency funding students may receive through the federal CARES Act that supports students with expenses related to the disruption of university operations because of COVID-19.
“There are additional resources that UHV is providing for students plus other scholarships and aid students can receive,” said Billy Lagal, UHV director of admissions and student recruitment. “It is worth the time to submit the state or federal financial aid applications.”
New students are encouraged to complete the FAFSA and TAFSA for opportunities to receive federal and state aid, grants and other scholarships, said Lashon Williams, UHV financial aid director.
“Students could receive another scholarship on top of the UHV Cares Scholarship,” Williams said.
“We are here for our students, and we want them to know there are resources to help them with their education. We never stop serving our students.”
For more information about the UHV Cares Scholarship, contact Financial Aid at 361-570-4125.
Students can reserve a session to meet virtually with a financial aid assistant by emailing finaid@uhv.edu.
To look through scholarships available at UHV, go to www.uhv.edu/financial-aid/paying-for-college/scholarships.
