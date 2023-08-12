Drumline beats, brassy tones and the rustle of pom-poms kicked off another edition of Victoria East High School's annual Unleash the Beast rally Thursday evening.
Energy and excitement for a new athletic season filled the air as parents, students, faculty and administrators gathered outside East High to meet various teams and celebrate a new year of Titan sports.
Thursday marked the first time the event was held in a tailgate style setting, which assistant principal Carrie Majewski said turned out to be a success.
"We did a tailgate theme so that we our families could come out and enjoy the different activities," Majewski said. "By doing all that, it just brings the community out and they get to see where everything actually happens here."
Food trucks, games and beverages were spread among the parking lot for patrons to visit prior to the main events: performances by the band, cheers teams and team introductions.
Titan teams burst their way through an inflatable helmet upon introduction and were met with cheers. For parents of Titan-athletes like Charlie and Tamra Brown, Unleash the Beast is an annual event that brings pride of seeing sons and daughters run out in their Titan uniforms.
"We always look forward to it," Tamra Brown said.
"It's going to be an awesome (year), one of our boys is a junior and he'll be on the varsity team this year ... and then we have one on the Freshman team," Charlie Brown said of his sons Judson and Lawson.
The couple said they felt optimistic of new team staff and believe it will be a good season.
"We're looking forward to the new coaching staff," Tamra Brown said. "It's going to be a fun year."
The Mighty Titan Band delivered the soundtrack to the evening's event, playing its usual rah-rah tunes, drumline ditties and of course the fight song. After the rally concluded, one band member, Victoria East Junior Meredith Jackson, said she was pleasantly surprised by the turnout and the event drives up her own excitement for the season.
"I had lots of fun," Jackson said. "There was a lot more people than we usually have."
Heading into a new year brings buzz for a fresh football season, year of academics and an array of school events, but the third-year flute player knows exactly what she was looking forward to most.
"Our marching show," Jackson said. "To finish our show and then maybe go to area or state finals."
Capping-off the evening's event, Texas High School Basketball Hall of Famer and current girls' golf coach Mike Smith rallied the crowd with frenzied words in preview of the Varsity football team's opener on Aug. 25, when the Titan squad can finally get out there and "hit somebody!"
The event has evolved over the years, starting as a "Meet the Titans" event at Memorial Stadium before moving to and indoor traditional pep rally event. In its inaugural tailgate-setting, East High School principal Justin Gabrysch said this year's Unleash the Beast proved a success.
"We're excited to start the new year and we've got kids excited and we're ready to roll," Gabrysch said. "I mean, that's what it's all about, Titan pride."
Victoria West will host its rally event, Meet the Warriors, at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 at West High School.