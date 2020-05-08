Janie Delagarza became emotional on Friday as she talked with her longtime hairdresser during an appointment at Bazar Cuts salon on Lilac Lane.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delagarza has not been able to visit her 93-year-old mother for about two months. Her mother has dementia and lives in a nursing home, she told Dyeana Pena, her hairdresser of more than 20 years.
Pena confided in Delagarza, too, as she cut and trimmed her hair.
"She is like family to me," Pena said.
As haircuts, shaves and manicures resumed at local salons and barbershops on Friday, so did the meaningful conversations that beauty professionals and their clients have missed for more than a month.
Bazar Cuts was among many salons that reopened Friday, four days after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that parts of the beauty industry, including barbershops and hair, nail and tanning salons could reopen on Friday at 25% capacity.
Reopenings came as two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 334.
Harmony Bazar, the owner of Bazar Cuts, said she was a bit caught off guard by Abbott's orders.
Until Tuesday, the governor had said May 18 would be the earliest date to expand reopenings beyond stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls, which were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity May 1.
“I didn’t have my mind prepared to go back to work this early,” she said. “However, he said it was OK and, financially, I need to get back to work and the rest of my girls do, as well.
"We have stuck together through this whole quarantine thing, but we haven’t seen each other so we really are looking forward to getting back to normal or some type of normalcy."
Five or six of the hairdressers, nail technicians and massage therapists who rent space in the salon decided to wait until next week to start seeing clients, she said.
Tammy Nguyen, owner of Magic Nails, said only four or five of her 14-person staff reopened Friday. With the maximum capacity cutoff at 25%, she could not bring all of her staff back at once, she said.
“I told them the should wait because we cannot work 14 people the first week we are opening," she said. "We don’t know what is going to happen or what is going on, so we’re working a few people first … slowly, taking our time.”
Roy Dehoyes poured hand sanitizer into a large bottle on Thursday afternoon at the front counter of King of Kings Cuts ahead of reopening on Friday.
Behind him a fellow barber wiped down a mirror and another sprayed their station with disinfectant before wiping it clean.
"A lot of dust accumulates after being closed for a month," said Dehoyes, who is a co-owner of the large, brightly lit shop. "To be honest, the hardest part of all this has just been finding Lysol."
King of Kings Cuts was among many local barbershops and salons that had to prepare to handle a rush of calls from clients on short notice.
The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued recommendations in the form of checklists for hair salons, nail salons and barbershops, including screening staff and clients for COVID-19 symptoms or exposure, limiting business to appointment only, requiring clients to wait in their vehicles for their appointments, setting up sanitation stations and asking clients to wear facial coverings at all times.
A variety of free certification courses specific to COVID-19 and refresher courses are also available online for professionals in the beauty industry.
"We all took one of them, and there is another one that is usually $20 that is now free, so we'll all probably do that one, too," Dehoyes said.
Salons and barbershops were among the few business specifically deemed nonessential when Texas shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not surprisingly, they are also among those already required to follow strict sanitation procedures due to the physicality of the services they provide.
"Most of the sanitization equipment we have is hospital grade because it has to be," said Carlos Pena, the owner of Brotherz barbershop, which also reopened Friday.
"Sanitation in this industry is No. 1," he said. "We actually go to school for this. They don’t care if you know how to cut hair, to color or any of the services if you don't know what to do in the case of sanitation."
With regards to guidelines, social distancing is the one step Pena said he still thinks is impossible for a cosmetologist or barber to fully adhere to.
While most local shops and salons are only taking appointments and closing waiting areas and spreading out stations or tables to make them 6 feet apart, their services remain up close and personal.
For instance, clients are recommended to wear masks at all time, but will have to take them off for services such as facial hair trimming.
"What happens if this person coughs or sneezes, and I’m right in front of their face?" Pena said. "I don’t know if they’re sick. People are asymptomatic. Even if I do screen somebody, they could still have it, and I wouldn’t even know.
"In actuality, this is a huge risk for a lot of people to be taking but again, business needs to thrive somehow."
Regardless of the risk, reopening is not necessarily a choice for most.
“I’m still scared, but I have no choice because I have to pay my bills, pay for everything for my business," Nguyen said. "I wish I could stay home until the end of the month, but there are a lot of bills ... and my nail techs, they need to work, too."
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|36
|22
|3
|DeWitt
|15
|11
|1
|Goliad
|7
|5
|0
|Jackson
|14
|6
|1
|Lavaca
|6
|4
|1
|Matagorda
|64
|34
|5
|Refugio
|1
|0
|0
|Victoria
|150
|119
|5
|Wharton County
|41
|26
|0
|9-County total
|334
|227
|16
|* Editor's note: These counts are updated daily.
