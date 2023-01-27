Two men and a woman were injured by gunfire Friday night at a Victoria apartment complex, including one man who exchanged gunfire with officers and was shot, police said.

The shootings occurred about 10 p.m. Friday at The Pointe Victoria apartments.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. after a single gunshot rang from a second-floor apartment in the complex, 2402 N. Ben Wilson St. A woman could be heard wailing as one man left the apartment and walked away.

Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a department spokesman, said, "Officers arrived on scene at 10 p.m. and upon arrival engaged the armed offender in the parking lot, where an officer involved shooting occurred."

He said the suspect, age 26, was taken to a hospital, as was a 37-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, who also were injured in the initial shooting. All three had serious injuries, he said.

Brogger said a call regarding a disturbance was initially called in at 9:57 p.m. Later callers reported the disturbance escalated and there were shots fired, where two victims had been shot.

Moments after the gunshot rang out from the second-floor apartment, several Victoria Police Department cars arrived and officers began looking for the man who left on foot.

At one point, police thought they saw the man and suspected he was armed; they urged residents outside amid the cool night air to return to their apartments.

Two ambulances were called to the apartment complex. The man and woman were taken to the hospital. The man was visibly injured but able to walk. He left an apartment, walked down a flight of stairs and entered one of the ambulances.

Brogger said the officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave per department policy. The Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

"This was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public," he said.