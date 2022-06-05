SHINER — Crews continued their cleanup work on Sunday following the 17-car Union Pacific derailment that briefly bisected this community 50 miles north of Victoria on Friday.

Union Pacific Railroad crews will remain in the community of 2,000 "to continue remediation of the area," said Egon Barthels, head of the Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management.

Friday evening, 17 rail cars left the tracks, dumping tons of coal along the sides of the track. No one was injured, but the city was bisected for half a day as workers tried to right rail cars and clear debris. By Saturday, several roads were passable.

The derailed cars could be seen on Saturday twisted and warped like aluminum cans that had been torn in half. Mounds of coal littered the ground as if it were back at the mine.

In a prepared statement, Barthels said some intermittent road closures will continue so heavy equipment could remove debris from overturned rail cars. These include Sixth Street from Avenue C to Avenue G.

In addition, Union Pacific crews will continue to work on signal reconstruction at the U.S. 90 ALT Avenue E railroad crossing.

Barthels said information would be updated at Facebook.com/LavacaOEM.