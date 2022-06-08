tdiaz@vicad.com

A house that caught fire in Victoria on Tuesday sustained significant fire and smoke damage, Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said.

The house was destroyed and uninhabitable, and the investigation into the fire’s cause remained ongoing, Fox said Wednesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to 1704 E. Guadalupe St. on Tuesday about 4:30 p.m., Fox said. They arrived to find heavy fire and smoke. Firefighters got the fire under control within 15 to 20 minutes.

About 20 firefighters were dispatched to the fire, Fox said, which is a larger number than would normally be required.

Fox said the high heat index made their work conditions more “intense and difficult” and firefighters had to be careful to avoid heat exhaustion.

Four people were in the home and escaped the fire.

They were examined for minor injuries and smoke inhalation but declined treatment or transport to a hospital, Fox said. The family pets were also not harmed by the fire.

The home is uninhabitable due to the extensive damage, Fox said. American Red Cross is helping the family displaced by the fire with shelter and other necessities.