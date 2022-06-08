House fire
Victoria firefighters line up a ladder to check the second story of a house that caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of East Guadalupe Street. Emergency personnel evaluated the four people inside the house for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

A house that caught fire in Victoria on Tuesday sustained significant fire and smoke damage, Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said. He said the house was destroyed and uninhabitable.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Firefighters were dispatched to 1704 E. Guadalupe St. on Tuesday about 4:30 p.m., Fox said. They arrived to find heavy fire and smoke. Firefighters got the fire under control within 15 to 20 minutes.

About 20 firefighters were dispatched to the fire, Fox said, which is a larger number than would normally be required.

House fire
Victoria Fire Department personnel finish tamping out a house fire on Tuesday afternoon on the 1700 block of East Guadalupe Street.

Fox said that the high heat index makes their work conditions more "intense and difficult," and firefighters have to be careful not to end up with heat exhaustion.

Four people were in the home and escaped the fire.

They were examined for minor injuries and smoke inhalation but declined treatment or transport to a hospital, Fox said. The family pets were also not harmed by the fire.

The home is uninhabitable due to the extensive damage, Fox said. Red Cross is helping the family displaced by the fire with shelter and other necessities.

Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.

