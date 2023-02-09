A Honduran man escaped from a Karnes County detention facility late Wednesday, prompting nearby businesses to warn employees about the danger. However, a Karnes County official said the man had no criminal record and posed no threat to residents.
Alejandro Jose Martinez-Hernandez, 19, climbed to the roof of the Karnes County Immigration Processing Center, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, and jumped a barrier fence close to midnight, Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva said Thursday afternoon.
Monica Yoas, ICE spokesperson, said Thursday evening the man escaped at 11:58 p.m. The search was ongoing, as of Thursday afternoon.
The man had not been located as of 4:15 p.m., and employees at nearby businesses received an email at 4:35 p.m. saying the situation had “de-escalated.”
“He is not a danger. He is not marked as a violent offender. He has no criminal record except illegal entry,” Villanueva said. “I’m sure he called someone. It’s most likely he was picked up and has left he area.”
The facility previously housed women and families and is not secured, Villanueva said. The fence is not topped by razor wire.
“It’s not a jail. It looks like a nursing home with dorms. They can roam inside facility,” Villanueva said. “It is two stories. He was outside on the grounds, went to the roof and jumped the fence.”
The search involved at least three agencies and hours of manpower, Villanueva said.
“We searched nonstop from the minute we were aware,” Villanueva said. “We called DPS choppers and TDJC McConnell Unit K-9 teams, made a sweep of the whole area.”
The escape apparently occurred at the Karnes County Residential Center, 409 Farm-to-Market Road 1144 in Karnes City. Calls to the center were referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The facility is government owned but operated by The GEO Group, a detention facility company that temporarily houses federal immigration detainees.