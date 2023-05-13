Heavy rains Friday and Saturday caused flooding across the South Texas region, and rainfall was expected to continue through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
"Scattered to numerous storms will continue tonight," the National Weather Service Office in Corpus Christi reported online Saturday. "Heavy rain will still be possible which could lead to some localized flash flooding."
It earlier reported, "Very high rainfall rates are anticipated through the weekend, leading to flooding concerns across South Texas."
In addition, the weather service said on Saturday, "we will have a high risk of rip currents today. Please use extreme caution if you choose to go to the beach today."
Victoria and the Crossroads were expected to receive 3-6 inches of rainfall over the weekend, the service said, with some rains locally heavier. Significant river flooding was possible due to the rainfall.
The Upper Guadalupe River can expect moderate or greater flooding, the service said.
A flood watch was in place beginning 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, said Douglas Vogelsang, service observing program leader. There is a possibility of rainfall to extend in the beginning of next week with significant river flooding possible.
Low-lying areas, particularly in urban areas may easily flood, with the service encouraging people to find alternative routes if they come across a flooded roadway.
For further safety tips, Vogelsang encouraged people to look on the National Weather Service's website.